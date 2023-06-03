WILLIAMSFIELD — Firefighters from Ohio and Pennsylvania battled a large brush fire Wednesday at a portable saw mill operation, said Andover Fire Chief Allen Semai.
Two firefighters were transported to area hospitals after sustaining minor injuries while battling the blaze and another was treated at the scene, Semai said.
One firefighter suffering facial lacerations when an all-terrain vehicle went into a rut and a branch hit him in the face. The second firefighter was treated for carbon dioxide poisoning at an area hospital after complaining of chest pains, Semai said.
The third firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was treated by at the scene, Semai said. He said all three firefighters have returned home and are doing well.
Semai said Andover and Wayne fire departments were dispatched to the scene off Route 7 between Marvin and Twitchell roads around 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday. He said firefighters arrived on the scene and found a fire burning in woods surrounding the saw mill.
“Twenty departments were utilized for this incident,” Semai said.
He said the fire was about two miles from any road so numerous all-terrain vehicles were called in to assist.
Semai said six to 10 acres burned during the fire. He said firefighters did not leave the scene until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Ashtabula County fire departments involved in the operation included Andover, Holiday Campland, Wayne, Rome, Hartsgrove, Orwell, Jefferson, Dorset, Pierpont and Windsor.
Trumbull County fie departments participating were Mesopotamia, Bloomfield. Kinsman, Gustavus, Johnston and Burghill/Vernon.
Crawford County fire departments included North Shenango, Fallowfield and Linesville.
Semai said several businesses assisted firefighters with food and drink during the event.
