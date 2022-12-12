SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Tubas and euphoniums combined to create beautiful Christmas music with the help of 30 musicians at Lakeside High School Performing Arts on Saturday afternoon.
More than 100 people attended the concert with music specifically for tubas, said Chris Sherman, who directs the annual 12-performance event, now in its 13th year.
“This gives the instruments that are usually in the back of the band a chance to be [up front],” Sherman said while introducing the concert experience to the audience.
The “TUBACHRISTMAS” experience was first introduced in December of 1974 at Rockefeller Center in New York City, Sherman said.
Harvey Phillips introduced the idea to honor his teacher and mentor, William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day 1902.
Most of the musicians performing on Saturday come from the Ashtabula area, but several came from the Youngstown area and one from south of Pittsburgh, Sherman said. He said the man from Pittsburgh tries to perform in a “TUBACHRISTMAS” every year.
Many of the performers put lights on their instruments to connect with the holiday atmosphere of the concert.
The annual event includes only a morning rehearsal prior to the performance, Sherman said.
A similar event is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pymatuning Valley Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center in Andover Township, said Pymatuning Valley Band Director Justin Dye, who is helping organize the event.
Dye also played tuba on Saturday at Lakeside. He said anyone interested in playing can attend a 10 a.m. practice at the school prior to the 1 p.m. concert.
An estimated 30-to-40 musicians are expected at the event, which will include Pymatuning Valley High School band members and musicians from several Pennsylvania high schools as well, Dye said.
“We are doing it in memory of Rob Euygie,” Dye said of the man who came up with the idea several years ago and has since died.
