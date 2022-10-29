ASHTABULA — Hundreds of people waited in a long line to experience the Signature Health Trunk-or-Treat under bright, sunny skies Friday.
“Last year it poured and this year it is beautiful,” said Signature Health spokesman Paul Brickman.
He said this was the seventh year of families being able to dress up, receive candy and meet firefighters and police officers.
The event has become a fixture in the community with the Key Bank-Ashtabula City lot full and cars seeking other options around the downtown area.
Twenty vehicles were parked in the agency’s Main Avenue lot, where Signature Health employees dressed up in Halloween costumes and handed out candy. The agency provided black bags for the children to collect the bounty and provided all the candy.
“We pay for everything. It is our way to give back to the community,” Brickman said.
He said the Ashtabula Police and Fire departments participate.
“Kids love the firetrucks,” Brickman said.
“[The police] shut down the street,”Brickman said. Firefighters could also be seen handing out candy to the children.
Geneva resident Jimmy Paul, carrying his daughter Navianna, said he loves the event and came back to Ashtabula, where he used to live, for his children.
“My babies. I had to bring them out this year,” he said.
In addition to the candy there were a variety of activities for families to enjoy. Brickman said there were free giveaways, games and other Halloween-related activities.
Bridget Sheets, an employee of Signature Health, not only dressed in costume but also brought a bubble machine to add to the experience.
“I just love Halloween and I like to make kids happy,” she said.
