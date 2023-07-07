COLBROOK — Two men were injured and traffic diverted on Wednesday afternoon on Route 11 when a southbound tractor trailer collided with an SUV that pulled out in front of the truck around 11:02 a.m., said Ohio Highway Patrol Sgt. Ron Borino.
Borino said the truck, driven by George Sims, 50, of Campbell was southbound and the SUV, driven by Burns, 58, of Conneaut, pulled out in front of the truck while attempting to access the northbound lanes of Route 11 from the Ohio Department of Transportation rest stop.
The collision caused the truck to overturn and drop its load of limestone all over the roadway.
Both men were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown by South Central Ambulance as a precaution for apparent non-life threatening injuries, Borino said. He said traffic coming north was diverted towards Route 193 at Route 322 for several hours.
