SHEFFIELD — Hundreds of people took their seats in the grandstands at Pine Lake Raceway and Trails on Saturday afternoon as the tractor engine revved up for the Shriners Truck and Tractor Pull.
The charity event draws competitors from all over the Midwest and fans from northeastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania.
Calvin Brown Jr., event organizer from Dorset Township, said he has been running the event as a fundraiser for Shriners Children’s Erie Medical Center.
“We have raised over $90,000,” he said.
Brown said he donates all the proceeds to the hospital because he knows where the money goes.
He said the attendance at the track usually ends up being 1,500 to 2,000 people and more than 100 tractors and trucks participate.
Brown said many of the competitors from the Friday evening pull at the Lake County Fair participated on Saturday. He said there were 10 classes in all, ranging from smaller tractors to semi-trucks.
The regional tractor and truck pull season has reached its midpoint, Brown said. He said a competitor came from as far as Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Pine Lakes was the scene of a major all-terrain vehicle competition last week, so they kept the track wet and then dragged it on Saturday in preparation for the start of racing late Saturday afternoon.
Pine Lakes owner Bud Fischer said the event works well at the track. He said crews spent Saturday morning preparing the track and putting up lights for the later evening portion of the event.
He said the atmosphere works really well with the added lighting.
An announcer gave the name of the owner and the title of his tractor or truck. In the first class, tractors from Pennsylvania and West Virginia were part of the competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.