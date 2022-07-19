SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway is looking for men and women to patrol Ashtabula County highways and byways.
Many law enforcement agencies are working hard to fill their ranks with qualified candidates and the OHP is no different.
“The Ohio State Highway Patrol employs highly motivated and well-trained professionals who are committed to providing quality service to those who live, visit and do business in the great state of Ohio,” Lt. Tina Jackson of the Saybrook Post of the OHP stated in a press release.
Jackson said interested candidates must go through a selective process, including physical and written tests.
“If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus.
Candidates are paid during the training.
“Those interested in a fulfilling profession wit the Patrol should contact our recruitment section or their local post to learn about our many opportunities,” she said.
Jackson said troopers are able to receive promotions after two years of experience that include opportunities in aviation, K9 handling, special-response team participation, motorcycle specialists and instructors.
Interested candidates can also learn more about the opportunities by visiting https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/recruit/index.aspx.
