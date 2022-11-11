GENEVA — Motorists navigating North Broadway just north of the railroad tracks probably don’t realize they are driving by a tree that is likely more than 300 years old.
The American sycamore tree has been named “most valuable” by the Geneva Shade Tree Commission in an effort to emphasize the importance of trees and draw attention to them, said GSTC Chairman Jeff Griffiths.
The tree is on property owned by James Pearson, former Geneva city manager, who grew up on the family property and enjoys explaining the history of the tree.
“My great grandfather built this house in 1915,” Pearson said. He said it has been passed down through the family.
“[The tree] has a lot of family history,” Pearson said.
He said tree experts from Kent State University came in and reviewed the tree many years ago and indicated the tree was probably planted in the late 1600s.
“There is a formula [for determining the age of the tree],” Pearson said.
He said the tree has a 250-inch circumference four feet off the ground. A sign has been placed near the base of the tree designating it has “most valuable.”
Griffiths said the committee got a handful of applications for the award and hopes to grow the contest each year.
“I love the tree and my grandfather loved the tree, so I submitted,” Pearson said.
The tree commission was formed in 1984 and was very active for many years, Pearson said. He said Geneva was named Tree City USA on numerous occasions.
“They were pretty active at the time,” he said.
Griffiths said the committee has been dormant for about 10 years, but is gearing up again.
A Tree City USA community must adhere to at least four standards, according to the organization’s website. The municipality must maintain a tree board, or department, have a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrate Arbor Day.
Griffiths said the city’s street department had to have specific training to be designated Tree City USA.
American sycamore trees are known for growing fast and living for many years. The tree also provides a great deal of shade.
