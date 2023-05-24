If you are on the road or in the air this Memorial Day weekend, you won’t be lonely.
AAA predicts 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, a 7-percent increase from 2022.
That’s about 2.7 million more people traveling for the unofficial start of summer compared to last year.
This is expected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel.
“The world has reopened and there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “Americans are planning those special vacations this summer with family and friends.”
Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Memorial Day, an increase of 11 percent from last year. Air travel over the holiday weekend is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, with 170,000 more passengers — or 5.4 percent more — than in 2019.
Despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing. This Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005, according to AAA.
Memorial Day road trips are up 6 percent from last year. More than 37 million Americans will drive to their destinations, an increase of more than 2 million.
The good news is gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year, when the national average was more than $4 a gallon.
Despite the lower prices at the pump, car travel this holiday will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 500,000 travelers.
INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Friday to be the busiest day on the roads this weekend. The best times to travel by car are in the morning or evening after 6 p.m. The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday.
AAA booking data for the Memorial Day weekend shows tourist hotspots like Orlando, New York City and Las Vegas are top domestic destinations.
Cruise port cities in Florida and Alaska, as well as Seattle, are high on the list with a 50 percent increase in domestic cruise bookings compared to last year.
For folks who choose to stay home, Mother Nature will shine on Ashtabula County, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. Come Saturday, Sunday and Monday, area residents and visitors will enjoy partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.
Those temperatures make for a great day to visit Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township, a beautiful 54-acre park on the shores of Lake Erie.
“It is an ideal spot for families to enjoy the outdoors and it brings many visitors to the area,” said Peggy Davis, administrative assistant for the Ashtabula Township Park Commission.
Lake Shore Park offers a fenced in playground, horseshoe pits, bocce and volleyball courts. A classic car show is held every Sunday through the summer.
There’s a large beach with lifeguards through the summer. Five pavilions and several picnic tables are available. Anglers, boaters and jet skiers will find a public boat launch and a bait shop.
Walnut Beach Park, a stone’s throw from Bridge Street in the Ashtabula Harbor, is one of the best Lake Erie beaches in Ohio, said City Council President John Roskovics.
“Walnut Beach is Ashtabula’s gem,” he said. “So many enjoy swimming, getting sun or enjoying the best sunsets along the lake. What a wonderful asset and gift for our town.”
With miles of beach, a beach pavilion and a concession stand, Walnut Beach Park is a popular destination in the warmer months.
The park encompasses 28-acres. In addition to its beautiful beach, it is also home to a wildlife preserve, playground and picnic tables.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.