ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — With the occasional day of 50-degree temperatures, northeast Ohio residents begin to believe spring is in the air.
And, that’s not all that’s in the air!
“I’ve been getting calls for skunks since Valentine’s Day,” said Bob Clark, owner of Trapper Bob’s Nuisance Trapping in Ashtabula. “’Tis the season for skunks but I’m also getting calls for geese, beaver ... you name it.”
Clark will share his knowledge of nuisance trapping at the Ashtabula County Home Show, slated for March 10-12 at Ashtabula Towne Square.
“I’ll answer all your skunk questions,” he said.
Clark has been catching skunks, raccoons, squirrels, beavers, opossums and other wild animals for clients for the past 10 years. With the help of his three trained border collies, Clark recently added Canadian goose removal to his arsenal of animal control methods.
Border collies naturally want to herd animals, but for geese removal the dogs are trained to walk low with their heads down and tail between their legs to appear as if they are a predator, he said.
Geese are smart, Clark said, and when other methods such as decoys or noise makers are used to try to get rid of them the geese send out one goose to see if something is truly a threat.
Nuisance geese can attack people and spread disease, but this time of year, skunk calls dominate his workload.
That’s because on the first warm day, skunks emerge from their dens giving off their distinctive musky scent when startled or frightened, according to the Ohio Department of Resources (ODNR).
If residents are not careful, they could become a victim. When threatened, skunks can spray up to 15 feet.
With mating season in late February through March, skunks become more active this time of year. Adult males travel widely in search of a receptive female. Litters of four baby skunks, called kits, are then born in May and June.
During this courtship and mating period, large numbers of skunks end up as roadkill on roads and highways. And, it’s not just Ashtabula County, according to ODNR, striped skunks are commonly found in all counties across the state.
If you have a skunk problem, call a trapper who will come out with a specialized trap so the skunk can’t raise its tail to spray.
For more information about Trapper Bob, call 440-813-3420.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.