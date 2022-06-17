ORWELL — The Grand Valley trap shooting team is headed for the state championships this weekend.
Tim Spangler started the team three years ago and has been pleasantly surprised at the shooters’ improvement during the 2022 season.
Spangler’s team is connected to Grand Valley High School as a club sport, but also includes students from Kenston and Jefferson high schools. He said there were 26 competitors this year from the three schools, and the students improved a lot.
Spangler said the students from Kenston and Jefferson are able to compete because there schools do not have a team. He added 15 of the students are from GV, six from Kenston and five from Jefferson.
Twenty one shooters are scheduled to leave today for practice and then full competition on Saturday, Spangler said.
The team began practicing together in March, but some of the participants were out working on their skills in February with snow on the ground, Spangler said.
There were five league matches during the season with scores emailed to the competitor, and victory figured out from those scores, Spangler said.
The state competition will be held at the Black Wing Shooting Center in Delaware, Ohio. Spangler said team members learn to respect a firearm and have some intense competition as well.
“A lot of colleges are getting into trap shooting,” Spangler said.
After the state competition, there is a national event to be held July 8-10 in Mason, Michigan.
“We have seven kids going up to Mason,” Spangler said.
Spangler said there will be 250 to 300 competitors at the state competition and close to 2,000 for the national event in Michigan.
“Last year we were fourth at state,” he said.
But Spangler said it is difficult to predict an outcome this year.
“It depends on the day and how they are shooting,” he said.
The seven students going to Michigan include one from Kenston High School, two from Jefferson High School and four from GV.
“Some kids really want to excel,” Spangler said. “They are all really good kids.”
Evelyn Houston, a student from A-Tech through the Jefferson Area Local Schools, said this is her second year on the team.
She likes the idea that it trap shooting involves a “different” skill set than basketball, softball and other traditional sports.
Houston’s father, Robert Houston said she has really improved in the last year.
“I think it [the team] is great,” he said. “It gives kids something to do instead of playing video games all the time.”
