Christmas tree shopping is a tradition that draws hundreds of Cleveland suburbanites to Ashtabula County for a unique and memorable experience.
The season is off to a good start with hundreds going to Sarna’s Tree Farm in Jefferson Township and Manners Christmas Tree Farm in Lenox Township.
Some people have been making the trip from places like Mentor and Shaker Heights for decades.
”I’ve been coming since I was five, so probably 50 years,” said Terri Meadows, of Mentor, while videotaping her chosen tree being baled on Thanksgiving weekend.
Both farms allow people to find their own tree and chop it down and drag it back to their car or, at Manners Christmas Tree Farm, to a horse-drawn wagon that brings the tree back to an area where the tree is baled and prepared for the trip back home.
Sarna’s Tree Farm customers said they love the family atmosphere and the ability to find a nice tree.
