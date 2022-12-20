ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Area children will have a bit brighter holiday thanks to the efforts of Ashtabula County Young Marines.
Two high school classmates connected to make a special impact on the toy collection efforts this year. Leisa D’Amico and Lisa Crites went to Grand Valley High School together and now have a special connection through a family experience with the military.
D’Amico’s son, Drew D’Amico, is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and is presently stationed at Camp LeJeune. She didn’t know if he would be home for Christmas so decided to reach out to others in his honor.
On Facebook she connected with Crites, whose children Dwayne, 14, and Savannah, 15, are members of the Ashtabula County Young Marines.
D’Amico met the Crites family in Jefferson on Friday and handed over the gifts, which where were then taken to the former Ashtabula Armory for sorting on Saturday.
Dwayne Crites said he has been interested in the U.S. Marine Corps since he was very young.
“I found [the Young Marines] on Facebook,” Lisa Crites said. “He wanted to go to immediately.”
The Toys for Tots program is sponsored by the United States Marine Corps Reserve with the ACYM coordinating in Ashtabula County.
“This is the 75th anniversary the Marine Corps are doing Toys for Tots,” D’Amico said.
Jeff Piotrowski, commander of the ACYM, said the organization does a lot of projects and helps young people learn leadership, respect for the country and involvement in service.
The group gathered on Saturday morning at the armory to sort boxes of toys into age group-appropriate categories.
On Friday volunteers went to sites throughout Ashtabula County to pick up boxes of toys donated by Ashtabula County residents.
“We figure there are 250 to 300 boxes,” said Doc Lee, who was commander of the young marines from 2010-20.
“This is an event every year. It is mandatory if you are a Young Marine,” Piotrowski said.
Ed Laughlin, assistant coordinator for the Ashtabula County Toys for Tots program, said all of the toys are collected in the county and are distributed here.
He said volunteers used a large truck to collect the boxes driving, to all corners of the county to pick them up.
The boxes were set up throughout the former armory and the toys were sorted on tables.
Laughlin said 170 children will receive toys directly from Toys for Tots and another 200 will be served through the organization providing toys for area non-profit organizations helping those in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.