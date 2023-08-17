CONNEAUT — When Allied re-enactors storm the Conneaut Township Park beach during D-Day Conneaut this week, they won’t have to sidestep bulldozers and cement mixers.
Stopping for a bathroom break at the park’s new beachfront building, however, will not be an option.
Construction equipment has been removed from the park in time for the World War II-themed event, which begins Thursday and wraps up late Saturday afternoon. The heavy machinery had been a fixture for many weeks, in place to erect a small bridge over a tiny stream and also the multi-use building near the park’s beachfront picnic pavilion.
The equipment cleared out a few days ago, allowing park officials to reopen the main entry drive from Lake Road that had been off-limits the past several months.
Work wrapped up on the bridge earlier this summer, but the building — while essentially finished — isn’t quite ready for its debut. “It’s not operational,” said Michael Smith, vice-president of the park’s board of commissioners.
As a result, D-Day visitors will not have access to the rest rooms inside the $1.27 million building. Relief will be available elsewhere in the park, Smith said.
“D-Day [officials] have assured us there will be plenty of [portable toilets] in the park,” he said.
Officials are awaiting the installation of electrical service to the building and nearby sewer lift station, as well as a punchlist of must-do’s to be submitted by the contractor, VendRick Construction of Brookfield, Smith said. Following that, the Ashtabula County Building Department must conduct a final inspection before any grand opening, he said.
“We’re trying to make all that happen,” Smith said. “We’re waiting.”
Earlier this summer, commissioners had hoped the building would be open by the start of August. While that tentative deadline didn’t hold, workers have completed the vast majority of labor, which began last year with the demolition of the building’s decades-old predecessor.
Concrete has been poured around the building, save a small square near the picnic pavilion that will be the site of a new natural gas meter, Smith said. Gas company crews plans to start boring a line from Lake Road to the spot soon, he said.
The new building will also contain a concession stand that will not open this year due to the waning summer season, officials have said.
