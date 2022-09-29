As the leaves begin to change, it is important to reflect on car maintenance to reduce the chance of needing a tow truck driver when the weather gets bad.
Area tow truck professionals said car maintenance is an important thing to keep their services from being needed.
Mark Pickett, owner of A Plus Towing and Recovery in Jefferson, said one important thing to remember is to turn cruise control off in inclement weather. He said it is also important to keep at least half-a-gallon of gas in the tank in case of an emergency.
Another winter driving tip is to cut your speed 25 percent during rainy weather, 50 percent in the snow and crawl if there is ice, Pickett said
He said being a tow truck operator usually means working at all times of the day and night. “Usually, tow truck operators don’t have much of a life,” Pickett said with a laugh.
“We all care about helping people,” he said of the qualities that tow truck drivers must have to be successful.
“We try and get [to the site of the vehicle] on time, and the weather sometimes doesn’t allow it,”he said.
Pickett said it is also important to be aware of the changes in road conditions if it rains after three or four dry days. “It [the rain] brings all the oils out of the asphalt,” he said of the condition that can cause hydroplaning.
Dominic Caruso, owner of Dominic’s Wrecker Service, also said maintenance is important. “I highly recommend tires,” he said.
As the weather turns cold, it is also important to have all the fluids checked in each vehicle, Caruso said.
Caruso and Pickett said the first day of snow is always a major challenge for tow truck operators. “The first snow is where everyone goes nuts and slides off [the road],” Caruso said.
“It takes a lot of hard work [being a tow truck operator],” he said of one of the qualities needed to be successful.
Jose Rivera has opened Rivera’s Towing Service in Ashtabula. “I like working on cars, and I mostly do it to help people,” he said.
Rivera said it is important for a tow truck operator to go above and beyond expectations of the customer. He said you also need a good tow truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.