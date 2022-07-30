Ashtabula County’s tourism numbers are ahead of 2021’s already record-breaking numbers.
Stephanie Siegel, executive director of the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said 2021’s tourism numbers beat the previous record year by 25 percent, and this year is shaping up to be even better.
“Last year was a very good year,” Siegel said. “What we found was that last year was not a fluke, and this year’s numbers are exceeding our expectations and beating out 2021.”
Hotel availability is at a premium at the moment.
“It’s just been a phenomenal year for tourism, and the weather has been cooperating, so we’re so fortunate,” Siegel said. “We have every expectation this will continue.”
The second half of the year is where the majority of festivals take place in Ashtabula County. “We have high expectations for Wine and Walleye and D-Day and Thunder on the Strip, and so many of the other big festivals that we haven’t seen in the last few years, just because of COVID.”
One trend that has emerged is people waiting until the last minute to book lodging properties.
“In some cases, our lodgers can’t project out as easily, but in some cases, they already know that there’s this big weekend coming,” Siegel said.
The Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau is focusing on encouraging people to come to the area mid-week.
“It’s lesser crowds, greater chances of availability at different places to stay, and then sometimes rates are also lower mid-week than they are on the weekends,” Siegel said.
A number of new lodging properties have opened recently, Siegel said. People visiting the area have a number of options for where to stay, no matter what price point they are looking for, she said.
When school starts, tourism shifts somewhat.
“It changes what people are looking for,” Siegel said. “Fall flavors kick in, harvest season, fall color. So we know that tourism is busy at least throughout the month of October.”
To keep that energy going, the ACCVB will be conducting a pop-up store featuring Ashtabula County branded items and local products in their office in November.
“On Cyber Monday, we’ll do once again do our gift of travel promotion, where you get $200 worth of gift cards, but you only pay $100,” Siegel said. “So we want to continue to support our tourism small businesses, even in the down season.”
Connie Naylor, executive director of the Conneaut Convention and Visitors Bureau, said everyone is very busy, which is a good thing.
“Over the past year, our social media outlets have had over 600,000 views,” Naylor said. “So things are going very well for us here, that’s what we think from our prospective.
“Our restaurants, our ice cream places, our parks are all full of happy visitors,” Naylor said.
The MS bike event kicked things off in June, Naylor said.
“We’ve had lots of golf outings, summer concerts at the arts center, so many wonderful things,” she said.
New vacation rentals are popping up, giving visitors more places to stay near the lake, Naylor said.
“I would say we are just about fully recovered from COVID,” Naylor said. “We have the same problem here that everybody else does, in there’s just not enough workers to go around.”
Myke Dowd, director and event coordinator of the Geneva-on-the-Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the year has gone very well so far.
“We have had a number of people coming in from all over the world,” Dowd said.
The number of people coming to the village has been steady.
“A lot of people are coming in early Friday morning,” Dowd said.
Dowd said she thinks people are starting to feel more comfortable leaving home.
“Geneva-on-the-Lake has something for everybody,” Dowd said. “We have so much to do, it depends on what you want to do.”
Some new events are coming to the county in the second half of 2022. Bula Brewfest is scheduled to take place on Oct. 1 in the Ashtabula Harbor, Siegel said.
Geneva-on-the-Lake will be hosting a Christmas in July 23.
“Santa Claus is going to be coming to the lake,” Dowd said. “It’ll be a free event, down by the recration park, which is next to the CVB office.”
Four of the village’s crosswalks will be painted on Aug. 21, as part of a project with Geneva, Geneva-on-the-Lake, the Geneva-on-the-Lake CVB, the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court, and the Ashtabula Arts Center, Dowd said.
“We don’t see tourism slowing down,” Siegel said. “We just are looking for ways to help it grow.”
