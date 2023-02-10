Staff report
ASHTABULA — Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum presents, “History on Tap,” featuring Tony Frazer of Aqua Amigos Scuba Club on Feb. 21 at Cloven Hoof Brewing Company, 1308 Bridge St.
This month’s program is titled, “Diving into the Industrial History of Lake Erie,” with Frazer sharing stories about interesting finds in Lake Erie.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the program beginning at 6 Attendees are responsible for their own drinks.
