Having your children graduate from high school or college is exciting, except maybe when it hits you that they are pretty much gone for good and then you bawl your head off.
There’s not a whole lot you can do except help them pack and wave good-bye. Once you’ve taken a couple aspirins and looked through their baby pictures, what else is there to do but cry?
It’s a time when a whole new world opens up to them. They can now go where they want to go, and where we fear they will go. Because of this, we need to let go, at least a little.
I speak from experience.
About 25 years ago, I was in the same boat. We were living in Florida when Handsome Son went off to the University of Southern California, while Dear Daughter studied at Lipscomb College in Nashville.
Even today, my heart hurts thinking about them moving so far away. Then, once I accepted the fact that they were adults living their own lives, Delightful Granddaughter came along and the cycle started all over again!
My advice to faithful readers: Detach! Detach!
That’s the advice Sis gave me when I called her way back then looking for a sympathetic ear as I felt the pangs of an empty nest.
I should have known better than to call Sis.
In the background, I heard whining and crying, as well as an occasional blood-curdling scream as her five kids tortured one another.
“I only wish MY children were older,” she sighed as she turned to an unknown offender and shouted, “Put that back in the potty!”
I didn’t ask.
But I did say, “Little kids, little problems, big kids, big problems” — a saying my former mother-in-law always said when I was a young, nervous mother with two toddlers. God knows she was right.
After I hung up the phone with Sis, who was no help, I decided to call my son while he was packing up his dorm room in Los Angeles. He was preparing to drive back to Florida with a couple of college friends. They planned to sightsee along the way.
“Drive careful! And be extra careful at the Grand Canyon,” I warned. “People have fallen off, you know. Please stay away from the edge.”
My motherly concern was met with uproarious laughter.
Then he turned to his roommate and sarcastically said, “My mom is worried about me falling off the Grand Canyon.”
More laughter.
“Yeah, we’re going to sword fight on the edge, mom,” he continued with glee. “Or, maybe, sit on the edge with our legs dangling over.”
I was horrified.
Obviously, he made it home safely, but it’s only because I did a lot of praying.
I tell you this story to warn the parents of the Class of 2023.
Letting go is not an easy job. The apron strings seem to wrap the tightest around a mother’s heart; even though we know that some day, we will have to let them go to follow their dreams.
I suggest faithful readers take this time to clean out the dressers and closets.
I found the attic to be a great place to store Sip-and-Seal cups, baby clothes, eating utensils with rubber-coated Snoopy handles and all those valuable “Return of the Jedi” figures.
And yes, I still have them stored in the attic along with Delightful Granddaughter’s Barney chair, toys and stroller.
If I’m lucky, I’ll need them in the next 10 years or so. You know, when my Equally-as-Delightful Great-Grandchildren come to visit.
It’s interesting to note that now that Sis’ nest is empty, she misses her kids’ whining and crying. Would you believe she cried when she heard her daughter was expecting?
“My baby is having a baby!” she sobbed.
Good grief.
Staff writer Shelley Terry chose this quote from an unknown source to share with faithful readers: “A mother’s job is to teach her kids not to need her anymore. The hardest part of that job is accepting success.” You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.