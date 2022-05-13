JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County residents with an abundance of tires will have a chance to dispose of them properly on Saturday, as the county hosts a tire amnesty day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
Community Services and Planning Director Jake Brand said the event will be a similar format to last year. He said he expects the line at this year’s event to move somewhat faster, as the county has contracted with a company for labor for the event.
Signs will direct attendees to the entrance of the event, Brand said.
“We would also ask that people have patience, stay in their vehicles and probably No. 1 is to not block roadways,” he said. “We’re going to do our best to get people on the fairground property and off the road.”
There is a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle, Brand said. Ten tires is the maximum that can be transported by a person without a special license, according to the Ohio Revised Code.
The first four tires are free, and residents will be charged $1 for each tire beyond four, Brand said.
Tires with rims and tires over 22 inches will not be accepted.
“The event is intended to be for residents and not businesses,” Brand said.
Anyone seeking to drop off tires will need to show proof of residency.
The event will take place rain or shine.
At least 4,000 tires were taken in during last year’s event, officials estimated at the time.
