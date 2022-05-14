JEFFERSON — A few extra hands made a big difference on Saturday morning as Ashtabula County's tire amnesty program kept lines running smoothly.
The 2021 tire amnesty day was a huge challenge with volunteer labor and hundreds of cars jamming the streets of Jefferson near the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, which again hosted the event.
"We brought in extra people," said Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski of the 2022 version.
The plan was designed so vehicles could be emptied quickly and long lines were eliminated. Kozlowski said starting the tire pickup program early helped.
"I got here at 8 a.m. and it was already started," he said.
The advertised start time was 9 a.m. HEPA Environmental Service Inc. provided the laborers after the 2021 challenges.
The program was put together by Ashtabula County Community Services and Planning Director Jake Bland. County residents were allowed to bring a maximum of 10 tires to be taken for free then $1 a tire after that
Drivers stayed in their cars for most of the drop off event as the workers used an assembly line style to get the cars from the visiting vehicles to a large truck where they were stacked.
David Dragunan, of PennOhio, said his company, at the county's request, hired the HEPA workers and things went smoothly.
Proof of Ashtabula County residency was needed before any tires were taken. At least 4,000 tires were disposed of in 2021 and Dragunan said the volume of tires collected would be close to that amount.
