JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair kicks off today with a wide variety of entertainment and events that are fun for all ages.
Here’s a few tips to help you make the most of your trip to the fair this year!
• Plan now which events to attend — Use the Star Beacon’s fair preview section (published on Saturday) or go to www.starbeacon.com to choose which events you want to attend and block the date in your calendar now. That way you don’t forget when the day comes.
• Decide ahead of time which activities you want to participate in. There are an incredible amount of activities, games, rides and entertainment going on every day.
Some of the things you may want to do include: The demolition derbies, 4-H shows, live bands, the rodeo, carnival rides, and fair food.
• Take advantage of special discount days. The fair offers deals and discounts, including Senior Citizen Day, Veterans Appreciation Day, Family Day with free admission for kids 14 and under.
• Purchase tickets ahead of time. Thanks to modern technology, fair organizers allow you to purchase general admission tickets in advance and online. Also, some of the popular events and shows (demolition derby, tractor pulls, rodeo) require additional tickets.
• Set realistic expectations with your kids. If you are planning to go on rides, let them know that they will have to patiently wait in line for the rides. If you have a child who gets frightened by loud noises, explain that it’s loud near the rides.
• Be prepared to walk and stand. Bringing a stroller or wagon for little ones is probably best. Bring a water bottle and snacks in a backpack and save money on food and drinks.
• Protect your kids (and yourself!) from the sun and rain. There likely won’t be much shade so be sure to load up with sunscreen or wear a hat to keep the sun off your face. Bring an umbrella because everyone knows it always rains at the fair!
Most important of all — have fun!
