ASHTABULA — City Manager Jim Timonere beat fellow Democrat Evangela Moore on Tuesday for the Democratic nomination for city manager.
Timonere garnered 316 votes, or 65 percent, while Moore received 167, or 35 percent, giving the incumbent the opportunity to appear on the November ballot, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections’ unofficial results.
Come November, Timonere will face Republican Kevin Grippi for the city’s top job.
“I’m grateful for the support I’ve had over the years and the progress I and my staff have made,” Timonere said after hearing the results.
“We’ve restored confidence in the city, which is evident by the multi-million dollar investments going on around town,” he said. “There is still work to do, and I look forward to continuing that work for my hometown. It’s an honor to be able to serve in this capacity.”
Come November, Council President John Roskovics, a Democrat, hopes to be re-elected for a third term, while Vice President Michael Speelman is not seeking re-election.
Roskovics and Republicans Wade H. Stitt and Russ Simeone will battle in November to fill two council-at-large seats.
In Ward 1, Council person Kym Foglio is uncontested, as is City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper. Both women are Democrats.
Ward 2 candidates Democrat Terence Guerriero and Republican Daryn Capitena are also gearing up for the Nov. 7 election.
