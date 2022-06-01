By BRIAN HAYTCHER
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Thunder on the Strip returns for the 16th year this September.
Dwayne Bennett, organizer of the event, said he expects the event to have a lot of entertainment. There will be three stages at the event, and with performance times offset so people should be able to attend any performer, Bennett said.
“I think the entertainment’s going to be big this year for everybody,” Bennett said. “That’s why they seem to come down, they love the entertainment part of it.”
The schedule for the event has been posted to the event’s website, thunderonthestrip.com/schedule.html.
Organizers are also working to secure a second stunt show, Bennett said.
“Since we were shut down for a couple years there, we got off track as far as stunt shows for the kids,” Bennett said.
Bennett said the Contraband Stunt Show will be returning this year, but may not be at Thunder on the Strip next year.
Vendors are also a popular part of the event. They were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bennett said. He said he expects a significant amount of vendors to attend the event.
“Everybody loves the vendors,” Bennett said. “They like the different variety of products that they sell, leather goods, jewelry, that type of stuff.”
Last year, a scaled down event still drew 60,000 attendees, Bennett said at the time. In 2019, the event drew about 70,000, Bennett said previously.
The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2021, the event was scaled back in case additional COVID-19 restrictions were put into place.
Like in previous years, parking on the Strip in Geneva-on-the-Lake will likely be restricted to motorcycles only during the event, Bennett said.
Limiting parking to motorcycles during the event is popular with first responders in the village, because it gives them better visibility, Bennett said. “That was obviously a good thing to do,” he said.
Restricting parking to motorcycles only is popular with attendees, he said. “It’s a bike event,” Bennett said.
There is parking available for cars and trucks at various places in the village, including at the Geneva-on-the-Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau and the city’s golf course, Bennett said.
“We still do offer quite a bit of car parking for those who are coming down,” Bennett said.
Bennett said it doesn’t feel like it has been 16 years since the first Thunder on the Strip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.