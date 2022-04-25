COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured late Saturday afternoon when a pick-up truck crashed into a car on Route 322 near the Route 46 intersection, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Wellman.
Wellman said both vehicles were eastbound on Route 322 when the crash occurred around 5:11 p.m. He said the driver of the truck was transported to UH Geauga Medical Center as well as a passenger in the car.
Orwell Fire Chief Sean Gregory said a second passenger in the car was transported by ambulance to Huntsburg Township and was then transferred to a helicopter and flown to UH Cleveland Medical Center.
Wellman said the condition of the injured people was unknown.
Gregory said Orwell, Windsor and Wayne fire departments responded to the scene. He said two ambulances from South Central Ambulance District and one from Jefferson Rescue provided transportation.
