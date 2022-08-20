CONNEAUT — The rat-a-tat-tat of machine-gun fire made the Normandy invasion re-enactment all the more life-like as thousands of people watched history repeat itself on Saturday.
Thousands of people lined the cliffs of Conneaut Township Park as World War II-era planes and replicas flew the beach and tanks bellowed large puffs of smoke to get the battle going.
An announcer provided running commentary on what was happening and details about the actual invasion that occurred on June 6, 1944 as Allied forces attacked the Germans on the beaches before slowly moving across Europe.
Re-enactors marveled at the intensity of the experience and were happy to have a small feeling of what it must have been like to invade Normandy.
"I've been doing [the main battle]," said Patrick Kent of Flint, Mich.
He said the adrenaline really kicks in when re-enactors start running on the beach.
The reality of the battle becomes evident quickly as well, he said. Kent said he can't imagine the full scope of what the soldiers went through during the invasion.
Landing on the beach on "those real landing crafts" also makes the experience exciting, he said.
Kathy Kasunich of Williamsburg, Va., said she loves the event, but was also in town to sell a book she wrote about her parents' lives during World War II.
She said the book includes stories of the 42nd Rainbow Division that helped liberate Dachau prison camp.
"I am meeting so many nice people," she said.
Versace Medley, of Cleveland, said he attended a D-Day Conneaut event about 10 years ago but wanted to return. "I love it. I love how you can feel like you can go back in time," he said of the reality of the experience created by re-enactors.
Aaron Chambers of Ashtabula said he finally made his way to D-Day Conneaut.
"I always wanted [to come] and never really had the chance. ... I love it. It's really realistic, just like watching a movie," he said.
Most people sat watching the battle unfold, occasionally taking pictures and cell-phone video. There were a few small children who seemed to have "had enough" and were catching naps.
