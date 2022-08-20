The plans fly overhead and the tanks roll along the beach at Conneaut Township Park as the Normandy invasion comes alive for thousands of visitors.
The three-day event is scheduled to conclude tonight with a dinner and dance to honor all of the re-enactors and volunteers who make the annual event possible.
Volunteers started setting up for the event on Tuesday and were around throughout the weekend creating an experience for visitors to remember for the rest of their lives.
Higgins boats picked up soldiers on the west side of Conneaut Township Park beach and moved them out into Lake Erie and back to an eastern portion of the beach where the invasion began in earnest as German re-enactors tried to repel the attack.
A variety of vendors showed their World War II-related items and food vendors kept people fueled for a day of fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.