Watching a loved one go through an illness or injury can be difficult, and it can be especially hard to serve as a caregiver when the person requires frequent or even constant assistance.
For Ashtabula County caregivers, respite care services can provide some flexibility and relief. Many organizations also offer additional support services to help caregivers cope and take care of themselves.
Here’s what to know about respite care services in the Ashtabula area, as well as other resources, such as caregiver support groups:
RESPITE CARE SERVICES
IN ASHTABULA COUNTY
If you’re looking for help caring for a loved one, services available in Ashtabula County include:
• Carington Park, 2217 West Ave., Ashtabula, 855-238-4376.
• Country Club Rehabilitation Campus, 925 E. 26th St., Ashtabula, 1-855-240-2530.
• Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 5740 Dibble Road, Kingsville, 1-855-238-4376.
• Austinburg Rehabilitation Center, 2026 State Route 45, Austinburg, 1-855-238-4376.
• Jefferson Healthcare Center, 222 E. Beech St., Jefferson, 1-855-241-4685.
• Geneva Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1140 South Broadway, Geneva, 1-855-221-7955.
• Geneva Shoes Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 60 West St., Geneva, 1-855-233-7205.
• Lake Pointe, 22 Parrish Road, Conneaut, 1-855-233-7205.
• Andover Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 486 S. Main St., Andover, 1-855-233-7205.
OTHER RELIEF, SUPPORT OPTIONS
Being a caregiver can be time-consuming, draining and isolating. There are organizations around Ashtabula designed to provide support and connect caregivers through similar experiences, including:
• Community Action’s Home Visiting services, 440-997-6015.
• Comfort Keepers, Painesville office, 440-721-0100
