JEFFERSON — The countdown to fun has begun.
Can you smell the sausages on the grill, the lemon shake-ups, popcorn and animal barns? Starting Tuesday, they’re back for six days.
The 177th annual Ashtabula County Fair will feature two demolition derbies, a rodeo, harness racing, truck and tractor pulls and new this year — half-car races. Imagine this: You can cut your car in half and race it!
The fair is known for its agricultural roots and displays, as well as children’s contests, a youth parade, carnival rides and games, a frog jumping contest, an animal costume contest, arts and crafts, a dog show, a fishing booth, laser tag and Jungle Terry will return with his menagerie of animals.
The 4-Hers have finished their projects and prepped their animals for the show ring.
The carnival workers from Lisko Amusements are gearing up to set up on Monday.
The Ashtabula County Fair Board is setting in motion their carefully-hatched plans and countless volunteers are helping in advance of opening day.
The market livestock sale will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Show Arena, where hundreds of bidders are expected to buy the 4-H and Future Farmers of America livestock projects.
Members of the Ashtabula County Holstein Club will serve up the club’s signature milkshakes, ice cream and cheese sandwiches.
The Plymouth and Jefferson granges will offer homemade lunch and dinner favorites.
Many improvements have been made to the fairgrounds in the past few years, including ventilation of the steer barn, new concrete under the grandstand, a new show barn, an addition to the maintenance building and electrical upgrades throughout the grounds.
Regular admission is $10 for ages 5 and older, which includes a free wristband for rides (except pony rides, bull ride and fun house).
Lisko Amusements’ rides are free with the daily $10 admission ticket. With any passes or special admissions, a wristband to ride the rides is $7.
The rides will be open 1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Wednesday, and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Sunday.
Senior citizens, ages 62 and older, get in for $1 on Friday, and veterans get in free all day Thursday in honor of Veterans Appreciation Day.
For anyone who hasn’t checked out the fair in years prior, Fair Board President Brian Edelman said this year is the perfect time to do so.
For more information, visit ashtabulafair.com.
