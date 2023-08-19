Faithful readers, buckle up for belly laughs, because today we’re delving into a world where gender norms are smashing, medical science is revamping, and men are preparing for the joys of childbirth.
It’s a journey that defies all reason and, most importantly, biology.
Of course, I’m talking about the crazy concept of men receiving uterus implants. On the news last week, scientists reported research is under way to allow men to conceive through uterus transplants.
They say laughter is the best medicine, so let’s chuckle our way through this new medical breakthrough by saying goodbye to beer bellies and hello to baby bellies.
Imagine men donning baby bump shirts, participating in prenatal exercise classes, learning Lamaze breathing techniques and deciding whether to go for natural childbirth.
How will men cope with the hormonal roller coaster leading up to birth? We all know how emotional pregnant women can be, now imagine men crying over a sad movie, while craving pickles and ice cream.
And the delivery room chaos!
Imagine the look on men’s faces when their water breaks and the first labor pain hits them — then the second, and the third and so on and so on!
We’re talking about hours of painful contractions. Epidurals? You bet! Laughing gas? Bring it on!
I know this from my own experience.
In the 1970s, natural childbirth was all the rage and I decided to go with natural childbirth with baby Dear Daughter. That was OK for about four hours but when she moved down the birth canal, I looked at the doctor and uttered one word, “MORPHINE!”
He said, “It’s too late! We can’t give you anything now, you’re ready to deliver!”
“Too late?” I said as I started to hyperventilate.
Then they wheeled me into the delivery room and, thank God, out popped Dear Daughter all chubby and pink.
So imagine a man in the same situation.
How on earth are they even considering signing up for a marathon called pregnancy and childbirth?
Picture this: A large, burly, bearded man wearing a “Baby On Board” maternity top, grunting and clutching the bed rails every time he gets a pain.
Once word gets out on the real deal, I believe that will be the beginning of the end for men wanting to host a uterus.
Of course, childbirth isn’t the only aspect of this sitcom waiting to happen.
Baby shower themes will go from blue and pink to camouflage green and brown.
Undoubtedly, there will be dissenters who scoff at the notion of men having baby showers at the golf course, shooting range, bowling alley or veterans’ club. But, who knows? It could become a thing.
Stranger things have happened.
Remember, the wise words of Mark Twain, “Pain is temporary, but a good joke lasts forever.”
Let’s laugh together, push the boundaries of possibility, and revel in the delightful absurdity of a world where men navigate through childbirth — or, at the very least, are screaming for mercy.
Shelley Terry reminds readers laughter is great, but empathy, kindness and support are even better. If a man wants to live with a uterus and all that goes with it, more power to him but he can’t say Shelley Terry didn’t warn him. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
