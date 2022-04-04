SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A two-day free medical clinic came to an end on Sunday afternoon as the Remote Area Medical team closed up shop at Lakeside High School.
“I’m kind of sad to see it rolling up and closing because you put so much emotionally into the planning,” said Jo Anne Surbella, who served as the head of the community host committee that helped put together the event.
More than 500 people were served by having medical, eye and dental needs met. Area organizations also provided information on various available services.
Surbella said it was especially difficult the last two years because planning for events in 2020 and 2021 had to be scuttled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There wasn’t as many people [as 2019], but we were still able to provide care for more than 500 people,” she said
David Maurer, RAM coordinator, said the event was a success even though the numbers weren’t as high as previous clinics.
“It was very successful, we are pleased to help the community,” he said.
Maurer said attendance for the clinics throughout the United States dropped about 35 to 40 percent since the pandemic. He said the number of people in a building has been reduced and the screening process takes time.
Local officials and RAM representatives indicate the event will return.
“We will have a recap meeting with the community host group,” Maurer said.
He said once a decision is made by the local committee, planning for next year will begin.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the clinic was fantastic and rewarding.
“Everybody we help is someone who could use the help,” he said.
Ducro said he hopes the clinic continues to be an annual fixture in Ashtabula County.
“We hope more and more people will take advantage of the clinic,” he said.
“We are thankful for the Ashtabula Area City Schools for their partnership and allowing us to use this wonderful facility,” Ducro said.
Many community organizations were also able to share information on how patients at the clinic could be helped through various community service groups.
“We had a lot of people come,” said Peggy Senskey, community liaison for Signature Health. She said many people did not realize the scope of services available.
