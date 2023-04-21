ASHTABULA — The Good Life Singers will present a spring concert, “Greetings from Ashtabula,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $9 if purchased from the Arts Center and $7 if purchased from a Good Life member.
To order from the Arts Center, call (440) 964-3396.
The choir will perform a variety of songs including “This is My Country” and “Time in a Bottle.” There will be a reception in the gallery following the concert on both days.
The Good Life Singers began in 1976 and the non-profit group has been a part of the Ashtabula Arts Center ever since. Directed by Bridget Sherman and accompanied by Bev Applebee, the Good Life performs Christmas and spring concerts at the Arts Center and other organizations around the county. The Good Life is very thankful for their sponsors, ACE Parts, A&R Hair Solutions, Hoffman’s Pharmacy, and Wholesale Imprints.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
