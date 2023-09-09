After conducting thorough investigative research and surviving a series of near-disastorous toilet-paper-related events, I have finally come to a startling epiphany.
It turns out that Hubby has become a hoarder-collector of toilet paper!
Picture this: a typical morning, sun shining and me feeling the sudden urge to heed nature’s call. Alas, the toilet roll holder only houses an ominous empty cardboard tube. Surely, there must be some logical explanation for this occurrence.
Lo and behold, I discovered a secret stash of toilet paper, tucked away in Hubby’s man cave — his sacred hiding spot, where women are not allowed.
When confronted, Hubby talks of the COVID-19 toilet paper shortage and, like Scarlett O’Hara vowing to never go hungry again, Hubby vows to never go without toilet paper again.
Unfortunately, Hubby seems completely oblivious to the rest of us mere mortals who just need a few squares in times of need.
You see, faithful readers, hubby’s devotion to his bathroom essentials is on a whole new level. It’s not just about stockpiling; it’s about making an indelible impression. He doesn’t just buy bathroom tissue; he collects it like rare stamps or vintage comic books. Every time he purchases a multi-pack of toilet paper, he struts through the back door, triumphantly announcing, “I am the Protector of the Throne!”
One might ask, “Won’t he eventually run out of space for all that toilet paper?” Ah, that’s where his exceptional afterlife planning skills come into play. Instead of worrying about space limitations, Hubby has developed a unique strategy.
With every new acquisition, he judiciously converts a corner of his man cave into a makeshift TP bunker, letting the rolls pile up high.
Delightful Granddaughter and I make fun of Hubby’s obsession by naming it “Mount Bathmore.”
In addition to the pandemic toilet paper shortage, Hubby blames me for his TP hoarding because one time I gave Delightful Granddaughter a few rolls to take home.
Faithful readers may recall Hubby now checks her bags like an airport security guard every time she leaves our house.
You may be wondering if he ever shares his precious toilet paper collection? The answer is a resounding “not unless he’s in a benevolent mood.”
It’s a bit like winning a prize in a scavenger hunt when he finally hands over a roll or two from his majestic tower.
While hubby’s bathroom tissue devotion may baffle and amuse faithful readers, I am in the market for two things:
1) A psychologist — no, a team of psychologists — to examine Hubby, and
2) A user-friendly bidet toilet seat designed to deliver a hygienic bathroom experience.
Then again, who knew the quest for a white, fluffy, roll of toilet paper could lead to a Terry Cloth column?
Until next time, faithful readers, may your toilet paper be plentiful, your bathroom adventures be amusing, and most importantly, may you always remember to share a square or two with loved ones.
Staff writer Shelley Terry reminds faithful readers to stay clean and keep laughing. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
