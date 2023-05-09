May is ALS Awareness Month and the ALS Association is creating awareness and understanding of the disease by bringing attention to the needs of people living with ALS in northern Ohio.
The association is encouraging people throughout the state to fight ALS by joining us at one of the northeastern Ohio Walks to Defeat ALS.
The ALS Association serves more than 350 people living with the disease in 33 counties throughout northern Ohio, along with their families, providing the very best care and support to improve the quality of life as people navigate this challenging disease.
The cost of care for a person with ALS is about $250,000 annually.
ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to walk, speak, and eventually, breathe. The disease is always fatal and there is no cure.
People who want to help fight ALS and support families living with the disease are encouraged to learn more about ALS and how you can get involved, and how you can help us raise funds by forming a team and signing up for one of the Walks this Fall.
For more information, go to the Northern Ohio Chapter{&pipe}The ALS Association website and learn more about how you can get involved in the fight against ALS. There are more than 175 walks every year across the U.S.
