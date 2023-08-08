JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair starts today boasting midway rides, animal exhibitions, plenty of shows and lots of food for hungry visitors.
Fair organizers are bracing for some warm, humid weather, with temperatures forecast in the upper 70s and low 80s every day.
Rain is in the forecast on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Without fail, area residents know — it always rains at the fair.
It makes sense that it would, it’s the middle of August which is one of northeast Ohio’s top three rainiest months of the year, said Matt Wintz, a meteorologist for WKYC-TV in Cleveland.
“Most of the rain comes via thunderstorms which can produce a lot of rain in a hurry, so while we don’t have a lot of rainy days,” he said. “So, those days when it does rain can produce some high totals.”
Rain or shine, the fair must go on.
Workers from Lisko Family Amusements spent Monday putting together the carnival rides and games of chance.
Thrill seekers will appreciate the intense rides like the Sky Diver, Zipper and UFO (Gravitron). Family favorites include the Sizzler and Sea Ray, while the little ones will enjoy Bounce Houses, Donald Duck and Truck Stop.
The Royal Court will be crowned tonight after the Youth Parade in front of the grandstand.
The first of two demolition derbies is tonight, as well.
Family Day is Wednesday when everyone 14 years and younger get in free. An all-day ride pass cost $7. Kids ages 4 and younger get in free every day.
As for Wednesday night entertainment, Fair Board President Brian Edelman said there’s something brand new this year, half-car racing.
“They’re doing it everywhere,” he said. “It’s where you race half cars; they cut the cars in half and race them.”
Harness racing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon with an 11:30 a.m. post time and Thursday evening, starting at 5 p.m., said Sue Stockwell, speed superintendent and longtime board member.
A rodeo featuring steer roping, bull riding, barrel racing and more will put on a show for fans Friday night in front of the grandstand.
“This is a real, local rodeo with calf roping, etc.,” said Jake Williams, a board member on the entertainment committee.
Saturday night marks the second demolition derby, and on Sunday evening, the truck and tractor pulls will delight fairgoers.
Free entertainment offered every day along the midway includes Jungle Terry’s Traveling Zoo, a fishing booth, laser tag and the Ready Go Dog Show.
“Jungle Terry’s shows received a lot of love from fair goers in the past,” Edelman said.
The Fair Board maintained last year’s decision to put 4-H Club booths in the Commercial Building and businesses in the Expo Building, giving businesses the benefit of the only air-conditioned building on the grounds.
Agricultural and crafts displays can be found in the Grange Building, and flowers from local gardeners are on display in the Octogan Building.
Fairgoers should be aware that new this year is a change at the North Poplar Street entrance. Park first, then walk to the gate to pay the $10 admission, or show a fair pass to get in. Parking is free.
Veterans get in free Thursday and senior citizens pay only $1 on Friday.
TODAY AT THE FAIR:
• 10 a.m. — Junior Fair saddle horse jumping
• 11 a.m. — Bicycle races & decorating contest
• Noon — Junior Fair sheep and lamb show
• Noon — Equine royalty crowned
• 1 p.m. — Frog jumping contest
• 2 p.m. — Llama and alpaca show
• 4 p.m. — Draft horse driving competition
• 5 p.m. — Youth parade & royal court crowning
• 7:30 p.m. — Demolition Derby
