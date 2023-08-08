Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.