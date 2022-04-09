I know this is not something dignified women discuss but I feel compelled to announce it: My bladder is about to make its TV debut!
Surprisingly, it’s not because it’s a perfect specimen of a 65-year-old bladder.
It doesn’t always sleep through the night as it should, and it may demand more attention than other bladders, but I wouldn’t call it a problem.
It’s not like my bladder needs examined by a medical professional. Really, it doesn’t.
I don’t think.
Despite all my objections, my oncologist insists on one final test to see if my cancer has spread elsewhere or started in another part of my body and spread to my womanly body part.
It’s called a cystoscopy and it’s a procedure to examine my bladder and I don’t want to have it.
Enough is enough, I say.
Faithful readers know I was diagnosed with cancer in November and have undergone surgery, as well as a multitude of tests, probes, pokes and scans ever since.
Thank God the cancer has not been found anywhere else! Happy day! I owe it to prayers on my behalf by many faithful readers. Thank you.
Hubby says it’s the last test and, “Quit talking about it and just get it over with!”
He hollered those same words when I couldn’t drink all of the prep for a colonoscopy. Yuck!
I even tried to talk the urologist out of giving me the test. He wasn’t very sympathetic.
From the looks of his office, he deals with a lot more men than women. He had an incredible plethora of posters and models of the male reproductive organs.
While I tried not to stare at them, he explained the cystoscopy. I have paraphrased his explanation:
First, Nurse Ratchet will put some goop on a long cotton swab to “numb” the area. She will stick the swab up your urethra. You lay there in stirrups (not the kind attached to a saddle) for about five minutes.
Then the doctor comes in, pulls out the swab and shoves a tube about the size of a catheter through your urethra into your bladder. The tube has a tiny, tiny camera on the end so he can see what’s in there and what’s not in there.
Then Nurse Ratchet fills you full of saline. It may burn a little and there’s pressure.
If you choose to watch, you can view the procedure on a small TV.
Wow! My bladder on TV? I think I’ll skip this episode.
Then they take tube out and it’s all over.
Now doesn’t that sound like fun?
When I told Delightful Granddaughter about it, she said, “Gee, Grandmaw, you’re one step away from diapers!”
Kids! Always so supportive! Ha!
I’m sure faithful readers understand that I have to laugh and write about it because it’s going to be awkward to say the least! But like Hubby says, “Quit talking about it and just get it over with!”
So that’s what I’m going to do.
Shelley Terry reminds readers that we are all in this crazy stage of life together, so we might as well poke fun at it. She can be reached at sterry@starbeacon.com
