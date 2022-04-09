Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Remaining cloudy this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.