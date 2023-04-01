I’m back from my 4-day cruise to the Bahamas, and faithful readers, make no butts about it, big booties are in style on the beaches of Nassau.
I saw it with my own eyes!
No matter how big the bottom, no matter how wide, no matter how much cellulite, female beach-goers are proudly wearing thong bikinis.
For faithful readers not familiar with “the thong,” it’s a bikini bottom with only a piece of dental floss covering the behind.
I saw all shapes and sizes of women exposing their cheeks as they relaxed in the sun or splashed around in the beautiful blue sea.
Now that I’m officially an old lady, I’m slowly losing my filter and so I unabashedly stared at the throng of thongs.
Admittedly, seeing women in thongs is much better than seeing a man in a thong.
Who among us has not suffered from PTBD (Post Traumatic Beach Disorder) after having witnessed a big hairy man parading his bushy behind on the beach?
Somebody call the fashion police!
Of course, no cruise is complete without a bathroom story. Faithful readers may recall that last year I accidentally “went” in a neighbor’s cabin bathroom, instead of my own. Ooops!
In my defense it was a bathroom emergency and all the cabins look alike.
This cruise, I managed to keep my cabin straight from the neighbor’s, but I had to wrestle with a toilet in Nassau.
On the last day of our cruise, we went on an excursion to a resort. While the resort was nice, the outdoor bathrooms were not so great.
It didn’t take me long to discover what I later called, “the tipsy toilet.” In other words, when you sit down, the toilet lunged forward. I over compensated and tipped backwards, nearly falling off the throne.
“Whoa!” I hollered.
“Are you OK?” asked a fellow female cruiser who was waiting outside.
“Yes, just riding a tipsy toilet,” I said.
Come to find out, the toilet was not bolted to the floor.
As faithful readers know, with my luck, it could have been a lot worse.
Then, as the ship was leaving the port, I stood on my balcony thinking, “They have to be the four friendliest people in the whole world,” because they were vigorously waving at us from the dock.
I was waving just as strongly back with a big smile on my face.
Then the captain announced the names of the four people who were not accounted for! That’s when I realized I was waving at the passengers who had missed the boat — literally.
This was also the rockiest cruise I have ever been on! Every night, I started singing, “Rock A Bye Baby,” as I was lulled to sleep.
After dinner one night, I asked the captain why the ship was rocking so much.
“Too many honeymooners on board,” he joked.
Staff writer Shelley Terry has no cruise control — the cruises seem to book themselves! You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
