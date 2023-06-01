SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Leaders in the Ashtabula Area City School District had a heated discussion Wednesday morning over whether to change meeting times.
Board of Education President William Niemi suggested amending board policy to have meetings at 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every month instead of at 6 p.m., as it does now.
“Public participation is getting out of hand,” he said. “We are losing control. Let’s talk about this.”
Board member Laura Jones suggested telling the public to send questions in writing. She agreed that the public comment portion of meetings have not been about what’s on the agenda, as the board’s policy dictates.
Interim Superintendent John Rubesich said other boards have questions submitted in writing and Conneaut City Schools Board of Education regularly meets in the morning.
Board member Tim Fleming spoke up in a loud voice.
“No to changing board times in the morning — people work,” he said. “You [Niemi] smack that gavel like Judge Wapner! Let the people talk ... it’s about time people come and talk.”
Fleming believes if people are concerned about something going on in the schools, they should be able to voice those concerns, he said.
Niemi said, “It’s not a town hall meeting.”
“When you try to stop it, it gets contentious,” said Donald Rapose, a board member. “It’s not a free for all and that could hurt the district in litigation. I’m here to look after the district.”
Jones said, “A good first step is educating the public. If you have questions, please submit them to the board.”
Vice President Debra Barrickman agreed.
“We still have public participation, but if you have a question, put it in writing ahead of time,” she said. “Our policy is that we don’t answer questions during public comment.”
Incoming Superintendent Lisa Newsome said the public needs to be educated on board policies.
“It’s getting out of hand,” she said.
Fleming suggested they “give it a couple of months” to see if it settles down.
“Leave the times alone!” he shouted.
The board agreed to keep the 6 p.m. time for meetings.
Rubesich suggested placing forms for questions next to agendas for the public to pick up as they file into the meeting room at LHS. Then they can write down their question and submit it to the board for answers.
It was decided that board policies will be addressed at the next school board meeting, slated for 6 p.m. June 21 at LHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.