ORWELL — Ten fire departments spent hours battling a dangerous fire at KraftMaid on Friday and early Saturday morning, said Orwell Fire Chief Scott Merlino.
The fire started in a sawdust collection silo on the southeast portion of the complex to the east of Grand Valley High School, Merlino said. He said maintenance workers came to the plant that had been closed for the holidays and found the silo smoldering.
Merlino said the fire was called in at 4:19 p.m.
“It is a very dangerous situation due to possible explosion [of sawdust],” he said.
Dealing with such a unique fire takes a lot of patience and planning, Merlino said. He said the 10 departments were staged in line and called in as needed over a seven-hour period.
He said the silo had to be emptied slowly, and lots of water was needed to cool the burning material. The process started around 5:45 p.m. and continued until about 1 a.m., Merlino said of the 150 yards of sawdust that was removed.
“Most of the departments were on the scene until 1 a.m.,” he said.
Fire departments on site included Orwell, Windsor, Wayne, Rome, Morgan, Hartsgrove, Middlefield, Bloomfield, Greene and Mesopotamia.
“A lot of water was needed to keep the dust down,” he said.
Merlino said an estimated 50,000 gallons of water was used.
After most of the firefighters left, a “rekindle” was noticed at about 1:45 a.m. and the Orwell and Middlefield fire departments returned to the scene until about 5 a.m., Merlino said.
The sawdust collector will needed to be inspected before the company reopens, Merlino said.
He said KraftMaid hopes to reopen, as scheduled, on Wednesday, if all the inspection requirements are met.
Merlino said no one was injured during the operation. South Central Ambulance was on the scene and the Orwell Police Department provided traffic control.
