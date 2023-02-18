ASHTABULA — Two teenagers were taken into custody on Saturday morning after a car chase that ended on Norwood Drive, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.
He said two 14-year-old girls were involved in the incident after one took a parent's car for a drive.
"A couple of teenagers went joyriding and it went badly," he said.
Stell said the teenagers ended up traveling at high rates of speed through Ashtabula Harbor and ended up running into a car, which struck another car and damaged a portion of a house in the 1500 block of Norwood Drive.
After the crash, the pair took off on foot, Stell said. He said they were taken to the hospital and then taken into custody by the Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Department.
