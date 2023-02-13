As area volunteer fire departments seek unique ways to find volunteers, a state task force has released its initial report after months of work, said Rome Township Fire Chief Ed Koziol.
Koziol is a member of the task force that was formed in April of 2022.
“There are quite a few items [recommendations]. A lot is going to have to go through the legislature,” Koziol said.
The Ohio Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service was formed in April, and the initial report was released last week. Firefighters from all over the state serve on the task force.
“This report is the culmination of various stakeholder meetings. These meeting were conducted in every corner of Ohio with volunteer firefighters,” said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon in a letter to Governor Mike DeWine.
The report was commissioned by the governor because of the challenges that face Ohio volunteer fire departments. Reardon said many volunteer departments are in a tough place financially, have difficulty recruiting and retaining firefighters and deal with cumbersome training requirements.
“Ohio has created an environment where long-term survivability of many volunteer fire departments is a major concern,” Reardon said.
The task force has recommended eight different ideas to improve the situation for volunteer fire departments, including establishing youth programs with high schools, sleep quarters for on-call members, live-in program for college students and young singles.
The task force also suggested a ride-along program to help in recruiting, establish on-call duty crew assignments, improve training, work with educators to link potential firefighters to area departments and put together a volunteer fire training course for rural departments.
Koziol said the governor has already decided to waive the MARCS communication fees, which will save Rome Fire Department $4,000.
“We should receive some of the benefits [of the recommendations] in 2024,” Koziol said.
The task force will continue to work on issues facing volunteer departments. “This [work] is going to continue. I would say for at least two years,” he said.
“The governor asked us to look into response teams,” Koziol said.
“Societal changes have resulted in a significant decline in participation within the volunteer fire service, and we must not underestimated the importance this community asset is to protecting life and property,” the report states.
