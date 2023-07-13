ASHTABULA — The Lettie G. Howard tall ship returns to the Wine & Walleye Festival, slated for July 21-23 in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
Owned by the South Street Seaport Museum, the 1893 schooner will sail to Ashtabula from Erie, Pa., with a crew of about eight seamen.
It’s expected to arrive in Ashtabula on the night of July 20 and will offer sail-aways July 21-23. A fireworks cruise will take place on July 22.
The ship last sailed to Ashtabula in 2019.
Live music and entertainment, including a Saturday morning sailboat regatta, and a fishing tournament are just a few of the activities planned for the popular festival.
A Wine Garden event tent will provide some of the best local wines and the Fraternal Order of Police Ashtabula Lodge No. 26 will offer fresh fish sandwiches.
Joseph T. Lengieza, deputy director with the Flagship Niagara League, promises festival-goers will enjoy their time on board. They’ll find the tall ship by the lift bridge near the Coast Guard station on Morton Drive.
Tickets are $45 for a daytime sailing and $65 for sunset sails. The fireworks sail costs $150. Tickets are available on the Wine & Walleye festival website at https://www.wineandwalleyefestival.com/.
Melody Shiflet, a festival organizer, said festival-goers who prefer not to sail can tour the deck of the ship.
The VIP Fireworks viewing party is slated for July 22, with tickets also available on the website.
