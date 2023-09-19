ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP – A group of local investors have bought Ashtabula Towne Square from a New York-based investment company, according to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office records.
Sure Fire Group, LLC, bought the mall for $2.5 million on Aug. 23 from Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, New York, the auditor’s records show.
This is the second time Sure Fire has purchased the mall.
Sure Fire Group bought the mall for $6.1 million in in October 2014 from Morgan Stanley Capital 1 Inc., according to the auditor’s records. Morgan Stanley Capital 1 bought the property from a receivership under the ownership of Cabot Investment Properties. Sure Fire sold Ashtabula Towne Square to Kohan in February 2020, for $10.2 million, according to records.
Ashtabula Towne Square on North Ridge East is a retail mall with space for 70 stores and a food court. The mall first opened in 1992 as the Ashtabula Mall.
