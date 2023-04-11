Sunny skies and a day off from school provided many Ashtabula County families with a much needed mental break after a long, gray winter.
Area construction workers also had a more enjoyable work environment as progress on the Ashtabula Harbor hotel and road projects around the area continued after many months of gray skies, rain and cold temperatures.
Stephanie McConnell of Windsor Township drove the family north to deliver some tools to her husband and took a detour to Lake Shore Park where they played on a merry-go-round.
Fay Pouza spent the day with her grandson Emmet Stevenson and also spent some time at the park’s playground in Ashtabula Township. She said he helped her plant some flowers in the morning and then headed to the park.
“He has a request in to stop at Dairy Queen,” Pouza said with a laugh.
A group of friends brought some food and drinks and gathered with friends and family at the playground as well. “We decided to take our toddler out and have a little social interaction,” said Melanie Austin of Ashtabula.
She said several family members have special needs and the cold, rainy weather can be challenging. “I’ll take as many days like this as I can,” Austin said.
Throughout the area recreation areas saw signs of life with people playing basketball at courts along West 47th Street in Ashtabula and runners were scene throughout the area trying to grab some sun even though temperatures were still in the 50s.
The temperatures are predicted to rise into the 70s on Wednesday providing more outdoor possibilities.
High school athletic teams are also happy for the weather change as many contests have been cancelled during the last several weeks due to inclement weather.
