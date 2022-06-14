CONNEAUT — The Outdoor Learning Center will host the Northeast Ohio Pollinator Summer Festival on June 25, featuring a variety of speakers, tours and vendors.
Rees Davis, a volunteer with the Ashtabula County Master Gardeners, said the group has run webinars in the winter for the last several years.
“We would run four or five every winter on various subjects,” Davis said.
The group always wanted to do an in-person event.
Planning for the symposium started in early winter.
“It’s a joint effort between the OSU Extension, the Ashtabula County Master Gardeners, Ashtabula County Soil and Water and the Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association,” Davis said.
A session on the morning of June 25, which requires a $10 admission fee, will include a presentation from Michele Colopy on supporting local pollinators, and a presentation by Debra Knapke on gardening for pollinators in different seasons, according to a flier for the event.
In the afternoon, vendors will be present to sell trees, shrubs and perennials and there will be guided tours of the Outdoor Learning Center’s butterfly and pollinator garden, guided hikes of the area, a tree-planting demonstration, and various groups promoting their organizations.
There will also be musical groups and food trucks at the event.
The event is intended to disseminate information on sustainable landscaping and supporting the ecology of bees and butterflies, Davis said.
Andrew Holden, with the OSU Extension, said the event has been a long time coming.
“We have a lot of people already signed up for the event,” he said.
More than 100 people have already signed up for the morning session.
Matt Crawford, founder of the Outdoor Learning Center said the event will draw hundreds of people to the area.
“It’s a very big deal,” he said. “We’re bringing hundreds of master gardeners from around the state to the Conneaut area. They’re going to be visiting our bed and breakfasts, our restaurants, our wineries.”
The event is a big tourism draw for Ashtabula County, he said.
Crawford said he is proud of the county’s gardeners.
“It took a lot of work for our workers to get this here, and I’m very proud of all of them,” Crawford said.
