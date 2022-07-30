Summer fun takes a variety of forms in Ashtabula County with boat parades, festivals, enrichment programs and family time all a part of the experience.
The opportunity to watch a boat parade and fireworks drew hundreds to Ashtabula Harbor recently during the Wine and Walleye Festival.
The After School Discovery’s Strive 4 Success Summer of Discovery recently concluded a program with a family night at the Wade Avenue Campus and more than 225 people showed up for the event.
On Sunday, hundreds of people attended a water battle at Memorial Field in Geneva as firefighters doused children, and a few adults, with fire hoses and bounce houses helped children cool off as well.
With August and September still on the horizon, there is still time for a wide variety of fun activities to complete the summer of 2022.
