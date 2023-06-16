Staff report
ASHTABULA — The Ohio Department of Development and Ashtabula County Community Action Agency will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.
The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 3-Sept. 30.
To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Ashtabula County Community Action Agency.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 440-381-8230.
