SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The words on the back of the shirts said it all on Friday afternoon as 150 Lakeside High School students ran to fight cancer and get blasted by colorful powder.
The Colors For Cancer Run Lakeside Loop was canceled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was back with a vengeance on Friday as students ran around the school and were pelted with every color under the rainbow.
The shirts for the runners had a place for the students to write the name of someone they were running for at the back. “Baby Elena”, “Grandmother”, “Mikie” and even “Bob Marley” were just a few of those honored by students.
The event was started in 2014 by teacher Lisa Raffa, who lost her father to cancer.
“I just had to do something,” she said.
Many students did run for a Lakeside High School junior who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Raffa said the family donated shirts and members of the swim team ran in his honor.
Proceeds from the event will be given to the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Conneaut.
Many seniors were thankful to be able to participate in the event for the first time since their freshman year of high school.
“It is just fun. The weather is great,” said senior Joey Varckette.
“I think it is exciting because we have missed so much of our senior year,” said Kylie Clug.
Raffa said the high school students paid $15 to run and students who wanted to throw the colored power paid $5.
Lakeside Junior High School Principal Scott Anservitz said the school also emphasizes philanthropy and junior high students were able to participate as power throwers this year. He said it gives the junior high students something to look forward to when they get to the high school.
Anservitz said an annual “Rock-a-thon” in memory of Austin Tombs raised $5,500 to fight pediatric cancer this year as well.
Raffa led a short moment of silence for the people on the back of the shirts before playing the song “I Can Only Imagine.”
Some of the students made it through the run without getting their shirts too dirty while others ... not so much.
“I just asked them nicely to hit me right in the face,” said Chris Chamberlin.
