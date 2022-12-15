JEFFERSON — Second-grade students at Jefferson Elementary School continued a decades-long tradition this month raising several thousand dollars to help needy families.
“Boys and girls, I am very proud of you. We have been doing this for a very long time,” said JES Principal Alex Anderson.
Four different second-grade classes took a 100-question math test and got family and friends to sponsor per question, right answer or any other way they could figure out how to sponsor the students, said second grade teacher Megan Franklin.
Franklin said each students gets five minutes to complete the test.
“We usually send it home before Thanksgiving,” she said.
The students then have time to collect the pledges before Christmas. She said the students raised $2,580.90 to help six needy families in the Jefferson area.
Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen accepted the check and said the school’s efforts were a big part of helping six “large” families this year.
This is Mackensen’s first year as police chief during the holiday season. He said sponsoring six families would not be possible without the efforts of the the school.
Mackensen said gifts for the parents are wrapped and labeled but children’s presents are given to the family so they can wrap and label them as they see fit.
The child who raised the most money in each of the four classes was given the opportunity to hold the check as it was presented to Mackensen, Franklin said.
Keegan Glink did the honors for Roberta Aston’s class, Peyton Henry for Franklin’s class, Kaden Farinacci for Karen Gough’s class and Mackenzie Jankovich’s class was represented by Abigail Gildersleeve.
