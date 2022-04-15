ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Adults had the opportunity to listen to students on Thursday morning when leaders from Ashtabula and the Buckeye Local Schools heard presentations from sixth grade students at Braden Middle School.
Ashtabula City Manager James Timonere, Ashtabula City Council Vice President Michael Speelman and councilperson Jodi Mills heard seven different presentations created by 24 students.
The assignment was to create ideas to see if Ashtabula could become a destination spot for tourists.
The presentations came from a “problem-solving” learning class led by Chris Coxon. He said the groups were created and the students had to learn how to work together just like adults do in the real world.
“We wanted them to go through the exact same things we do as adults,” he said.
Coxon said the students interviewed fellow students at the middle school, along with high school students and people walking and working at Ashtabula Towne Square. The students then created multi-media presentations to analyze the problems facing the community and how they could be solved.
Many of the students’ concerns revolved around issues such as lack of stores and restaurants at the mall, abandoned buildings and the drug problem in the area.
The students urged the leaders, including BLS Superintendent Patrick Colucci and school board member Greg Kocjancic, to find ways to encourage more restaurants and leisure-time businesses to move to the community.
Jonny Welker said his team would like to see fishing highlighted in the area with the possibility of having a fish-themed restaurant and a $100,000 ice-fishing competition.
One presentation went into property tax evaluations and the importance of raising more money for the community.
Speelman and Mills asked the students what restaurants they would like to come to the area.
“We need to add more things. We just need to figure out how to get the money and equipment. If we add to what is here it, [the area] could be really good,” said student Emily Forbes.
Mills encouraged the students to attend a cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon on April 30 in downtown Ashtabula.
“You don’t get a second chance for a first impression,” she said of the importance of maintaining a clean city.
Timonere suggested a game designed to help the students bond together might be a good addition for the adults leading city government.
“I think that is a good idea for the next council meeting,” Timonere said with a laugh about the project that included building something from spaghetti, marshmallows and other ingredients.
The students also used the Internet and numerous articles to research for their projects.
An “overwater park” caught the attention of Timonere.
“That is an idea we haven’t heard about before,” he said.
Forbes said it is an actual park and she went into one in either Tennessee or North Carolina.
The Ashtabula leaders thanked the students for their work and ideas.
Mills said the students are the future of the community.
“We hope a lot of you want to stay here and live here,” she said.
