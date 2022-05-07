PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Students from eight area high schools gathered at Indian Trails Park to challenge their ability to test plants over the last two weeks during the Ashtabula County Botany Competition.
The high schools participating included Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus, Edgewood, Geneva, Grand River Academy, Jefferson, Lakeside, Pymatuning Valley and St. John.
Each team had a guide and were taken on paths along Indian Trails that start near the base of Smolen-Gulf Bridge.
Each school received $50 for participating and the students each received a t-shirt and a pass to Holden Arboretum. A variety of businesses and organizations made the event possible.
Fifteen volunteers assisted organizers and students during the competition. The awards will be announced later this month with the first-place team receiving a plaque, $200 to the school and copies of a wildflower guide.
Second place receives a plaque and $100 to the school and third place a plaque and $50 to the school.
