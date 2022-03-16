SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside Senior Leadership students had the opportunity to learn the success stories of more than 20 Ashtabula County women on Tuesday morning.
The International Women’s Day Celebration was held to help the students learn of the accomplishments of women and the importance of women who have persevered in difficult times, said Lakeside High School teacher Lisa Raffa, who organized the event.
Two female leaders shared their stories with the students and urged them to work hard, be true to themselves and support one another with compassion.
“I learned a lot about how your environment can impact you,” said Katelyn Grim, a junior at Lakeside.
Raffa said the first celebration was held in 2019 then COVID-19 shut it down for two straight years. She said the students were able to nominate some of the women and she added some other panelists as well.
Joslin Seeds, an advocate for women, told the students of the importance of believing in oneself.
“Empowerment can happen instantly,” she said of the importance of developing self confidence.
“There will be a time when they will have to fight for yourself because there is no one else to fight for you,” she said.
“They [the panelists] are driven by passion. I love that,” Raffa said.
Camille Licate, a graduate of the Ashtabula Area City School district, mentioned how she returned to her birthplace and re-connected with her community. She said area women were able to help her start a business that connected with her love of animals.
Licate made a huge change in her life plans to follow her dream. She was a professional dancer and also became an actress in Los Angeles.
“I had a pretty successful stint as a commercial actor,” Licate said.
She said she had the chance to speak to some elementary school children in California and decided that was her life calling.
“I had no idea how to do it,” Licate said of her eventual decision to return to her hometown and start a business.
She said the mentorship of area women helped her fall back in love with her hometown.
“Be courageous and compassionate,” she said.
Raffa urged the students to take selfies of themselves with the panel in the background.
“What have heard is just the tip of the iceberg on what these women have accomplished,” she said.
Jill Valentic, executive director of Catholic Charities, urged the students not to be held back by their youth.
“Don’t let you age stop you from your dreams,” she said before detailing her return to graduate school in her 40s.
